Illuminated Paths showcase spotlights fresh left-field Orlando acts Space Force and Ohtwo

THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Illuminated Paths showcase, Will's Pub, Aug. 30
Jen Cray
Joshua Rogers of Illuminated Paths and Broken Machine Films at Will's Pub
I am almost certainly done with psychedelics
for the rest of my life. I’m not sad, I’ve had my fun. But I’m a grown-ass man with grown-ass responsibilities. As for the trip-comedown-recovery arc, ain’t nobody got time for that shit anymore. So long as Joshua Rogers
is around the scene getting weird, though, I’m good. His audio work with excellently eccentric music label Illuminated Paths,
his visual art as Broken Machine Films
and the transporting experiences that happen when those two halves unite in a room make for a very adequate substitute. Like channel surfing in a trove of scrambled transmissions, the shows he organizes conjure a strange fantasy dimension
of outer-orbit music and warped analog visuals.
Jen Cray
Joshua Rogers of Illuminated Paths and Broken Machine Films at Will's Pub
Almost needless to say considering his label’s roster, all artists that Rogers selects to showcase are interesting. But bringing hot new intrigue this time were Space Force,
the latest misadventure by members of surrealist band Happy Valley,
one of the best groups to ever come out of the Oddlando underground.
Jen Cray
Space Force at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
Space Force at Will's Pub
Their name is appropriate, being both from out of this world and only slightly more absurd than Trump’s military idea. This bass-and-drums duo
of Evan Shafran and Darin Hughes fully inhabits its low-end creep with a heavy, primal groove that’s more rooted in noise than conventional metal.
Jen Cray
Space Force at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
Space Force at Will's Pub
After opening with about 10 minutes of rhythmic droning, the two finally began weaving in the kind of ritualistic glossolalia that sometimes tripped out Happy Valley’s songs. Even once their singing crystallized into actual words, though, their freak sludge funk
never got any more normal.
Jen Cray
Space Force at Will's Pub
Jen Cray
Space Force at Will's Pub
Backed by producer Byson, Orlando experimental hip-hop group Ohtwo
brought some jump to the party. This young act is a very now rap troupe
that’s left-field and fresh. Although they’re still formative, they’re already coming with a package crackling with lots of built-in promise.
Bao Le-Huu
Ohtwo at Will's Pub
Bao Le-Huu
Ohtwo at Will's Pub
Bao Le-Huu
Ohtwo at Will's Pub
Bao Le-Huu
Ohtwo at Will's Pub
In his solo set opening for Ohtwo, Byson’s
glitchy skip-hop again proved to be a dynamic thing that flows as much as it floats.
Jen Cray
Byson at Will's Pub
