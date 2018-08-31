Illuminated Paths showcase spotlights fresh left-field Orlando acts Space Force and Ohtwo

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Joshua Rogers of Illuminated Paths and Broken Machine Films at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Space Force at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Bao Le-Huu

Ohtwo at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Byson at Will's Pub

I am almost certainly done withfor the rest of my life. I’m not sad, I’ve had my fun. But I’m a grown-ass man with grown-ass responsibilities. As for the trip-comedown-recovery arc, ain’t nobody got time for that shit anymore. So long asis around the scene getting weird, though, I’m good. His audio work with excellently eccentric music labelhis visual art asand the transporting experiences that happen when those two halves unite in a room make for a very adequate substitute. Like channel surfing in a trove of scrambled transmissions, the shows he organizes conjure aof outer-orbit music and warped analog visuals.Almost needless to say considering his label’s roster, all artists that Rogers selects to showcase are interesting. But bringing hot new intrigue this time werethe latest misadventure by members of surrealist bandone of the best groups to ever come out of the Oddlando underground.Their name is appropriate, being both from out of this world and only slightly more absurd than Trump’s military idea. Thisof Evan Shafran and Darin Hughes fully inhabits its low-end creep with a heavy, primal groove that’s more rooted in noise than conventional metal.After opening with about 10 minutes of rhythmic droning, the two finally began weaving in the kind of ritualistic glossolalia that sometimes tripped out Happy Valley’s songs. Even once their singing crystallized into actual words, though, theirnever got any more normal.Backed by producer Byson, Orlando experimental hip-hop groupbrought some jump to the party. This young act is athat’s left-field and fresh. Although they’re still formative, they’re already coming with a package crackling with lots of built-in promise.In his solo set opening for Ohtwo,glitchy skip-hop again proved to be a dynamic thing that flows as much as it floats.