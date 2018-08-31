The Gist

Friday, August 31, 2018

The Gist

Fashion Square Mall's Bronze Kingdom hosts a pan-African celebration for a Night in Wakanda

Posted By on Fri, Aug 31, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge VIA A NIGHT IN WAKANDA
Creating the fictional kingdom of Wakanda for this year’s ultra-blockbuster superhero film, Black Panther, required a fusion of pan-African style with imaginative science fiction technology. The resulting take on Afrofuturism has been – to make an understatement – a hit. Meanwhile, Fashion Square Mall might have fallen on hard times, but not many other malls feature a gallery and museum of African art like Bronze Kingdom. The collection features more than 2,000 sculptures, textiles and masks from all over the continent. Put these two things together, and you get A Night in Wakanda, a celebration of pan-African style featuring traditional African food, live music and dance performances, and a presentation on African history by Dr. Runoko Rashidi. African fashion is strongly encouraged; in fact, they won’t let you take a picture on the throne (yeah, there’s a throne) without it. Wakanda forever!

6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1 | Bronze Kingdom, Fashion Square Mall, 3201 E. Colonial Drive | 407-203-8864 | bronzekingdom.com | $50-$130

