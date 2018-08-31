Friday, August 31, 2018
Fashion Square Mall's Bronze Kingdom hosts a pan-African celebration for a Night in Wakanda
Posted
By Thaddeus McCollum
on Fri, Aug 31, 2018 at 7:00 AM
click to enlarge
Creating the fictional kingdom of Wakanda for this year’s ultra-blockbuster superhero film, Black Panther
, required a fusion of pan-African style with imaginative science fiction technology. The resulting take on Afrofuturism has been – to make an understatement – a hit. Meanwhile, Fashion Square Mall might have fallen on hard times, but not many other malls feature a gallery and museum of African art like Bronze Kingdom. The collection features more than 2,000 sculptures, textiles and masks from all over the continent. Put these two things together, and you get A Night in Wakanda, a celebration of pan-African style featuring traditional African food, live music and dance performances, and a presentation on African history by Dr. Runoko Rashidi. African fashion is strongly encouraged; in fact, they won’t let you take a picture on the throne (yeah, there’s a throne) without it. Wakanda forever!
6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1 | Bronze Kingdom, Fashion Square Mall, 3201 E. Colonial Drive | 407-203-8864 | bronzekingdom.com
| $50-$130
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: orlando fashion square mall, Image