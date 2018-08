Famed composer A.R. Rahman to play a Kerala benefit show Sept. 9 in Orlando

click image Photo via.arrahman.com

Indian composer and superstar A.R. Rahman is gracing the City Beautiful with his presence in early September, and it's for a very good cause.The Academy and Grammy Award-winning Rahman will be headlining a massive charity gig at the CFE Arena to raise funds for victims of the horrific devastation wrought by the monsoon and floods in Kerala, a southern coastal state in India. Rahman will be joined at the event by Javed Ali, Udit Narayan, Mano, Haricharan, Ranjit Barot, Jonita Gandhi, and Neeti Mohan. A.R. Rahman headlines the CFE Arena for the benefit of the Kerala Relief Fund on Sunday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $59-$129 and absolutely worth it.