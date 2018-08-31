Famed composer A.R. Rahman to play a Kerala benefit show Sept. 9 in Orlando

Indian composer and superstar A.R. Rahman is gracing the City Beautiful with his presence in early September, and it's for a very good cause.
The Academy and Grammy Award-winning Rahman will be headlining a massive charity gig at the CFE Arena to raise funds for victims of the horrific devastation wrought by the monsoon and floods in Kerala, a southern coastal state in India. Rahman will be joined at the event by Javed Ali, Udit Narayan, Mano, Haricharan, Ranjit Barot, Jonita Gandhi, and Neeti Mohan.