Comedian and writer Hari Kondabolu delivering laughs to Orlando this fall

Orlando is in luck, as we get not one, but two chances to split our sides in October.
Brooklyn-based comedian Hari Kondabolu is bringing his political hilarity to the Pugh Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 7, with one performance at 7:30 p.m. and the other at 9:30 p.m.
Kondabolu has sold out headlining tours and appeared at various festivals, dragging his own brand of sarcasm that bites back and unapologetic political commentary with him across North America. His latest comedy special, "Warn Your Neighbor," premiered on Netflix in May.
Aside from touring and his special appearances on NPR and late-night talk shows including Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show with David Letterman, he also created a documentary that aired on TruTV called The Problem With Apu, which discusses the stereotypical character from The Simpsons.
Kondabolu won't be pulling any punches at his Orlando shows, so bring tissues in case you laugh so hard you cry.
Tickets for the event are on sale now, starting at $25.
