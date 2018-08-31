Bloggytown

Friday, August 31, 2018

Check out this behind-the-scenes footage of Andrew Gillum's historic Florida primary win

Posted By on Fri, Aug 31, 2018 at 2:30 PM


There's a contagious energy surrounding Tallahassee Mayor and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum's campaign. 

We know this because we, too, are fascinated with Gillum's underdog approach: He was the only non-millionaire among the Democratic field, and  as of Election Day on Tuesday, was fluctuating between third and fourth place depending on the poll, way behind establishment favorites like former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine and Palm Beach billionaire and real estate tycoon Jeff Greene.

Now, with the primary behind us, we have Gillum's face-off against Trump-backed Republican nominee U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis to look forward to. DeSantis, who rocketed to the top of the GOP ticket with the steady help of the president, has already provided us with gross "racist dog whistles" within hours of being nominated.

Leading up to Gillum's win, which cemented him in Sunshine State history as the first African-American nominee for governor, his campaign team documented the night as it unfolded.



The result: a somewhat tear-jerking (for the politics nerds, that is) compilation video of a campaign that rose above the predictions of pollsters and pundits.

Tags: , , , ,

