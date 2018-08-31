Best Local Comedian Rauce Padgett appears at a special secret comedy house show this weekend

click to enlarge
Like stand-up comedy but concerned about comfort? Shows I Go To is throwing a little comedy house party in the Mills 50 area hosted by Shaw Smith. The limited-seating event also includes free cocktails from sponsor Tito’s Handmade Vodka, so some of the performers – which include all three 2018 Best Comedian finalists from last week’s Best of Orlando Issue, Rauce Padgett, Big Tim Murphy and Heather Shaw – might be trashed. But you won’t care, because so will you. One hitch: You gotta purchase a ticket to find out where the show is.
7 p.m. Friday; The Person Cave, address given at time of purchase; $15; showsigoto.com
