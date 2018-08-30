Young dynamo Selwyn Birchwood brings the real blues back to his native Orlando

click to enlarge Jim Hartzell

Selwyn Birchwood

In these parts, blues music effectively qualifies asI don’t mean that generic blues-rock that you find at any basic suburban bar, I mean theThat’s why you might not realize that a– a current young one, no less – lives among us.is a 33-year-old prodigy who’s spent this decade dusting up the traditional blues circuit. Hailing from Tampa but born here in Orlando, he can be seen playing joints anywhere in between when not on tour or playing a big blues festival. Signed to noted Chicago blues labeland the 2013 winner of the Blues Foundation’sthe guy comes certified.Unlike more indie contemporaries like Benjamin Booker or Son Little, Birchwood is resolutely true to thea devotion that positions him as a sturdy bridge between the purists and the next generation. That said, his latest full-band performance here did show occasional looks of funk, soul and gospel.But keep in mind, this singer-guitarist is aAnd that means that his electric blues can roll a little harder with some real fireworks. He’s a stud on guitar who can really style that groove but also rise up andFurther distinguishing him is that he also playsPerhaps his most defining aspect, it’s an attack that gives his music some extraMore than any other, it’s a side of his that I could listen to all night long.On top of all that is a voice that manages to be at once smooth and rugged. Taken together, it’s a far-ranging sound that can go from the country to the roadhouse to the city.This mid-week Orlando show was a rather full house so it’s not like he’s toiling in obscurity or anything, thankfully. But Birchwood is athat certainly deserves more discovery.