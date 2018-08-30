The Heard

Thursday, August 30, 2018

The Heard

Raglan Road's annual Great Irish Hooley proves that Irish music exists in months that aren't March

Posted By on Thu, Aug 30, 2018 at 7:14 AM

click to enlarge Lisa Canny
  • Lisa Canny
Irish music: It’s not just for St. Patrick’s Day! Disney Springs’ Raglan Road goes ham – er – corned beef? – on the fiddles and brogues every Labor Day weekend for the Great Irish Hooley. With live performances from the likes of JigJam, the Byrne Brothers and Lisa Canny, the weekend’s full of authentic Irish entertainment. Throw in step-dancing and a menu full of fancy Emerald Isle eats and drinks and you’ll be forgiven for telling everyone around you how Irish you are.

Friday-Monday; Raglan Road, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive; free; raglanroad.com

