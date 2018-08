Joan Jett documentary 'Bad Reputation' to screen in Orlando one night only

click image Photo via Joan Jett/Facebook

the long-overdue documentary on punk/rock legend and firebrand Joan Jett , is garnering critical anticipation and film festival plaudits left and right. Park Ave. CDs and the Enzian are bringing the film to Orlando for one night only.The film follows the long and wild creative life of Jett; from her time in the Runaways, to producing the Germs' solo album, to gaining fame and fortune with her Blackhearts, down through being embraced by both the riot grrrls and the Warped Tour audiences as an inspiration and icon. She'd done it all. Bad Reputation will be screened at the Enzian Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $11.