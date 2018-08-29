The Heard

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

The Heard

Illuminated Paths highlights some of the best in underground music at Will's Pub

Posted By on Wed, Aug 29, 2018 at 9:48 AM

Obscurist record label Illuminated Paths and video art outlet Broken Machine Films are the two creative arms of warped Central Florida visionary Joshua Rogers. Bring both those forces together in one place and you have a uniquely immersive event that will arouse the ears, eyes and even mind with otherworldly stimuli. The homegrown music showcase will range from left-field hip-hop acts Byson and Ohtwo to experimental industrialists TTN and Somber. Of particular note is an appearance by Space Force, a brand-new band by members of bizarro acts Happy Valley and Bear Dream. All the action will, of course, be set to Rogers’ famous live-mixed analog video projections. Let’s get weird.

with TTN, Byson, Ohtwo, Somber, Space Force | 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $5

When: Thu., Aug. 30, 9 p.m.
Price: $5
