Crooked Can Brewing Company hosts a raging disco party in sleepy downtown Winter Garden

Downtown Winter Garden isn’t the place you’d normally expect to find a disco party, but the Crooked Can is giving it a shot. And so as not to disturb the conservative ears of the rustic small town, it’s a silent disco. Throw on some earphones and dance along to tunes while enjoying the craft beers created in-house. Of course, it being Winter Garden, it all gets shut down before midnight.
8-11 p.m. Thursday; Crooked Can Brewing Company, 426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden; free; crookedcan.com
