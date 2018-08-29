Tip Jar

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Tip Jar

Crooked Can Brewing Company hosts a raging disco party in sleepy downtown Winter Garden

Posted By on Wed, Aug 29, 2018 at 11:37 AM

click to enlarge gal_crooked_can.jpg
Downtown Winter Garden isn’t the place you’d normally expect to find a disco party, but the Crooked Can is giving it a shot. And so as not to disturb the conservative ears of the rustic small town, it’s a silent disco. Throw on some earphones and dance along to tunes while enjoying the craft beers created in-house. Of course, it being Winter Garden, it all gets shut down before midnight.

8-11 p.m. Thursday; Crooked Can Brewing Company, 426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden; free; crookedcan.com

