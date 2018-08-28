Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Bloggytown

Trump-endorsed Ron DeSantis wins Republican nomination for Florida governor

Posted By on Tue, Aug 28, 2018 at 8:41 PM

click to enlarge Following a victory in the Republican primary, U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd of supporters on Tuesday night during his election watch party at the Rosen Shingle Creek resort in Orlando. - PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • Photo by Joey Roulette
  • Following a victory in the Republican primary, U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd of supporters on Tuesday night during his election watch party at the Rosen Shingle Creek resort in Orlando.
Proving the influence President Donald Trump still has over Florida Republicans, U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis won the GOP gubernatorial nomination Tuesday night.

Early state returns show DeSantis trouncing state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam by a margin of 56 percent of the vote to almost 37 percent. 


Although Putnam was the establishment favorite, President Trump endorsed DeSantis multiple times.


DeSantis has been supportive of the president, especially on Fox News, where he's spent months trying to undermine the Russia investigation and defending Trump.     



This story is breaking news. Check back here for updates.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The big, beautiful food hall we've all been waiting for is coming to...Kissimmee Read More

  2. Sheriff Jerry Demings wins Orange County mayoral race Read More

  3. After Jacksonville shooting, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi focuses on dangers of video games Read More

  4. Denver is about to get Kaleidoscape, a wild, art-based amusement park ride by Meow Wolf Read More

  5. Andrew Gillum wins historic Democratic nomination for Florida governor Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation