Teresa Jacobs wins school board chair, plus remaining Orange County election results

You were keeping up with the results from the Orange County elections tonight, right?
If not, we've got your back. But first, of note: The races were nonpartisan, meaning the candidate to finish with at least 5o percent plus one vote automatically won, avoiding a run-off contest in the Nov. 6 general election.
Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs handily beat her challengers for Orange County School Board Chair, according to returns from the Supervisor of Elections office. Jacobs, a Republican who was termed out of her mayoral position, received 52 percent of the vote, while school board member Nancy Robbinson came in at a far second, garnering almost 26 percent. Educators Matthew Fitzpatrick and Robert Allen Prater received about 17 percent and 5 percent of the vote, respectively.
The remaining results from Orange County are below. Candidates who won their race are listed in bold:
County Commissioner District 6: Victoria Siplin, 75 percent
; and Robin Denise Harris, 25 percent.
School Board Member District 1: Angie Gallo, 50.05 percent
; Heather Traynham, 31 percent; and Terry Rooth, 19 percent.
School Board Member District 3: Linda Kobert, 68 percent
; and Michael Daniels, 33 percent.
School Board Member District 6: Karen Castor Dentel, 52 percent
; Patricia Fox, 35 percent; and Charlene Roberts Norato, 13 percent.
County Judge Group 11: Adam McGinnis, 64 percent
; and Doricia Miller Rivas, 36 percent.
Circuit Judge, Ninth Judicial Circuit, Group 15: Jeff Ashton, 56 percent
; and Howard Friedman, 44 percent.
Circuit Judge, Ninth Judicial Circuit, Group 26: Tom Young, 58 percent
; and Joseph Haynes Davis, 42 percent.
The following candidates will be headed to run-off elections in November because no individual in the race received more than 50 percent of the vote:
County Commissioner District 2: Patricia Rumph, 30 percent;
Christine Moore, 28 percent; Fred Brummer, 24 percent; and Mark Byrd 18 percent.
County Commissioner District 3: Mayra Uribe, 28 percent; Pete Crotty, 22 percent; Bobby Lance, 21 percent; Eric Rollings, 18 percent; Bill Moore, 8 percent; and Randy Whiting, 3 percent.
County Commissioner District 4: Susan Makowski, 35 percent; Maribel Gomez Cordero, 21 percent; Nicolette Springs, 20 percent; Kevin Ballinger, 16 percent; and Gina Perez-Calhoun, 8 percent.
School Board Member District 2: Johanna Lopez, 34 percent; David Grimm, 21 percent; Sara Au, 20 percent; Chadwick Hardee, 10 percent; Jacqueline Centeno, 10 percent; and Eric "Lighthouse" Martin, 5 percent.
School Board Member District 7: Melissa Mitchell Byrd, 45 percent; Eric Schwalbach, 23 percent; Chan-Denise Budhoo, 23 percent; and Jeffery Lynn Richardson, 9 percent.
Circuit Judge, Ninth Judicial Circuit, Group 41: Laura Shaffer, 42 percent; Dean Mosley, 31 percent; and Lorraine Elizabeth DeYoung, 27 percent.
Also on the ballot was a question asking voters if they supported an extension of a one mill local tax for public education. Orange County voters overwhelmingly approved an extension for this special property tax with almost 84 percent voters in agreement.
