Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Teresa Jacobs wins school board chair, plus remaining Orange County election results

Posted By and on Tue, Aug 28, 2018 at 11:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
You were keeping up with the results from the Orange County elections tonight, right?

If not, we've got your back. But first, of note: The races were nonpartisan, meaning the candidate to finish with at least 5o percent plus one vote automatically won, avoiding a run-off contest in the Nov. 6 general election.

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs handily beat her challengers for Orange County School Board Chair, according to returns from the Supervisor of Elections office. Jacobs, a Republican who was termed out of her mayoral position, received 52 percent of the vote, while school board member Nancy Robbinson came in at a far second, garnering almost 26 percent. Educators Matthew Fitzpatrick and Robert Allen Prater received about 17 percent and 5 percent of the vote, respectively. 

The remaining results from Orange County are below. Candidates who won their race are listed in bold: 



County Commissioner District 6: Victoria Siplin, 75 percent; and Robin Denise Harris, 25 percent.

School Board Member District 1: Angie Gallo, 50.05 percent; Heather Traynham, 31 percent; and Terry Rooth, 19 percent.

School Board Member District 3: Linda Kobert, 68 percent; and Michael Daniels, 33 percent.

School Board Member District 6: Karen Castor Dentel, 52 percent; Patricia Fox, 35 percent; and Charlene Roberts Norato, 13 percent.

County Judge Group 11: Adam McGinnis, 64 percent; and Doricia Miller Rivas, 36 percent.

Circuit Judge, Ninth Judicial Circuit, Group 15: Jeff Ashton, 56 percent; and Howard Friedman, 44 percent.

Circuit Judge, Ninth Judicial Circuit, Group 26: Tom Young, 58 percent; and Joseph Haynes Davis, 42 percent.

The following candidates will be headed to run-off elections in November because no individual in the race received more than 50 percent of the vote: 

County Commissioner District 2: Patricia Rumph, 30 percent; Christine Moore, 28 percent; Fred Brummer, 24 percent; and Mark Byrd 18 percent.

County Commissioner District 3: Mayra Uribe, 28 percent; Pete Crotty, 22 percent; Bobby Lance, 21 percent; Eric Rollings, 18 percent; Bill Moore, 8 percent; and Randy Whiting, 3 percent.

County Commissioner District 4: Susan Makowski, 35 percent; Maribel Gomez Cordero, 21 percent; Nicolette Springs, 20 percent; Kevin Ballinger, 16 percent; and Gina Perez-Calhoun, 8 percent.

School Board Member District 2: Johanna Lopez, 34 percent; David Grimm, 21 percent; Sara Au, 20 percent; Chadwick Hardee, 10 percent; Jacqueline Centeno, 10 percent; and Eric "Lighthouse" Martin, 5 percent.

School Board Member District 7: Melissa Mitchell Byrd, 45 percent; Eric Schwalbach, 23 percent; Chan-Denise Budhoo, 23 percent; and Jeffery Lynn Richardson, 9 percent.

Circuit Judge, Ninth Judicial Circuit, Group 41: Laura Shaffer, 42 percent; Dean Mosley, 31 percent; and Lorraine Elizabeth DeYoung, 27 percent.

Also on the ballot was a question asking voters if they supported an extension of a one mill local tax for public education. Orange County voters overwhelmingly approved an extension for this special property tax with almost 84 percent voters in agreement.

