The alternative music fest Next Big Thing is returning to the Tampa area this year and has unveiled a stacked lineup set for a very full weekend in December.This year's lineup includes: Panic! At the Disco, Bastille, Foster the People, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Young the Giant, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, AJR, Chvrches, Elle King, Alice Merton, Grandson, The Knocks, Dreamers, Flora Cash, Max Frost and Lany.The Next Big Thing fest happens the weekend of Dec. 1-2 at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 31.