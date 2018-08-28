Democrat Stephanie Murphy, Republican Mike Miller beat competitors in CD 7

click to enlarge

It was a great night to be Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy and Republican state Rep. Mike Miller, as the two breezed past their primary opponents in route for the November general election.With the majority of precincts reporting in Orange and Seminole Counties, Murphy finished with more than 85 percent of the vote, according to early returns. The incumbent, who has held office since 2016, pulled far ahead of her challenger Chardo Richardson, an Air Force veteran and the president of the American Civil Liberties Union of Central Florida.In a statement, Murphy said she was "incredibly honored to earn the Democratic nomination for Congress.""I look forward to a civil general election campaign based on ideas, values, and our different visions for the future of this nation," Murphy said. "My campaign is about jobs, security, and equality, and I’m proud of the grassroots support we've received across central Florida. In a time of historic dysfunction, I have a proven record of working with both parties to get results, standing up to the president when he’s wrong, and always putting people over politics."Meanwhile, Miller ended the night a bit more surefooted in Orange County with about 64 percent of the vote in early returns and 49 percent of the vote in Seminole County. His competitors, former U.S. Senate advisor Vennia Francois and Sanford businessman Scott Sturgill, trailed behind him in the GOP primary.