Darren Soto surges past Alan Grayson to win Democratic primary in CD 9
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Tue, Aug 28, 2018 at 7:58 PM
With most precincts reporting, U.S. Rep. Darren Soto surged past former Congressman Alan Grayson by a margin of about 2-1 to win the Democratic primary in Congressional District 9 Tuesday night.
The district encompasses all of Osceola County and parts of southeast Orange and Polk counties. With the majority of precincts reporting, Soto led with over 60 percent of the vote in all three counties.
Soto will go on to compete against Republican Wayne Liebnitzky in the Nov. 6 election. Given the district's partisan lean toward toward Democrats, though, it's likely Soto will prevail in the general election.
This story is breaking news. Check back here for updates.
