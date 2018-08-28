Congresswoman Val Demings waltzes to re-election in primary for CD 10

Photo via Val Demings' campaign

U.S. Rep. Val Demings won her re-election bid against Democratic financier Wade Darius Tuesday night in the primary election for Congressional District 10.Because Demings had no Republican challenger, all registered voters – not just Democrats – were eligible to vote in the primary election, which determined the winner of the race.When all was said and done, the incumbent Democrat walked away with almost 75 percent of the vote against Darius, a first-time candidate, according to early returns from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office. CD 10 covers parts of west Orange County, including Winter Garden, Apopka and Ocoee.Demings, who's held office since 2016, made history in 2007 when she was named the first female police chief of the Orlando Police Department.