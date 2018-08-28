Aramis Ayala hosts 'safe surrender' for people with outstanding misdemeanor warrants

click to enlarge Photo by Monivette Cordeiro

People with outstanding warrants for non-violent misdemeanors and traffic offenses in Orange County will be able to potentially resolve their cases instead of being arrested at "Operation Safe Surrender" next month.Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala is hosting the two-day event in partnership with the Orange County Clerk's Office.Fugitives can avoid arrest by safely turning themselves in and having the State Attorney's Office review their case. If people with warrants meet the criteria established by Ayala's office, they can be fined or have their cases dismissed, depending on the circumstances. Again, only people with outstanding warrants for non-violent misdemeanors and traffic offenses are eligible."This operation is not an amnesty program," Ayala's office said in a statement. "Individuals who do not meet the established warrants’ criteria will be handled accordingly depending on the nature of the case."The two-day event starts Sept. 7 at The Experience Christian Center, 5230 Indian Hill Road, Orlando, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The next opportunity will be Sept. 14 at the Orlando World Outreach Center, 4365 Kennedy Ave., Orlando, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.