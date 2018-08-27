State primaries and local races to be decided this Tuesday

click to enlarge
If you get into Facebook fights about injustices all day but don’t vote, does it matter? Voting has always been important, but it has become more pressing in this day and age when it feels like our democracy is challenged every day. Polls in Orange County will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters are required to vote in the polling location assigned to the precinct where they live. Remember to bring both a photo and signature identification with you. The acceptable forms of ID include a Florida driver’s license or ID card; U.S. passport; debit or credit card; military or student ID; retirement center identification; neighborhood association identification; public assistance identification; Florida gun license; or government employee ID. Vote for yourself, your family, your community and for all those who don’t have a voice in the process but whose lives depend on our decisions.
7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28 | contact Orange County Supervisor of Elections to find your polling location | 407-836-2070 | ocfelections.com
| free
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.