Monday, August 27, 2018

Southern Belle Ball returns to Will's Pub in Orlando next month

Posted By on Mon, Aug 27, 2018 at 3:16 PM

click to enlarge Southern Belle Ball 2017 - PHOTO BY MICHAEL LOTHROP FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Michael Lothrop for Orlando Weekly
  • Southern Belle Ball 2017
A sequel to last year's successful Southern Belle Ball – a Southern Fried Sunday spotlight event – is set for next month in Orlando.

Alongside a host of vendors, chefs and mixologists – all women and woman-owned businesses – the musical programming is formidable.

The full lineup for this year's Ball is: Zoya Zafar, Beth McKee's Swamp Sistas Songwriter Circle, Maple Sparrow, Addison of Thrift House, Oak Hill Drifters, Katie Burkess, Maygen Navarro, Tears of a Tyrant, Layla Brisbois, Jessica Delacruz, Kayonne Riley, Catfish Dinner and Sarah Purser.

The Southern Belle Ball happens at Will's Pub on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $12.


