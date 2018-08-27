Southern Belle Ball returns to Will's Pub in Orlando next month

A sequel to last year's successful Southern Belle Ball – a Southern Fried Sunday spotlight event – is set for next month in Orlando.
Alongside a host of vendors, chefs and mixologists – all women and woman-owned businesses – the musical programming is formidable.
The full lineup for this year's Ball is: Zoya Zafar, Beth McKee's Swamp Sistas Songwriter Circle, Maple Sparrow, Addison of Thrift House, Oak Hill Drifters, Katie Burkess, Maygen Navarro, Tears of a Tyrant, Layla Brisbois, Jessica Delacruz, Kayonne Riley, Catfish Dinner and Sarah Purser.