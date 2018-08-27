Orlando reacts to Jacksonville shooting where gunman killed 2 people, injured 11

click to enlarge Photo by Monivette Cordeiro

Don’t tell me it’s too soon. Because for so many, it’s too late. Gun violence is an American epidemic because the @NRA & gun lobby have poisoned our political system and paid for political inaction.



Things are not ok in the Gunshine State. Things are not ok in America. FIX IT. — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) August 26, 2018

We need politicians who give a damn before people are dead. Who fight for us so we don’t have to fight for ourselves. Who care more about keeping our kids safe than selling them to the NRA.



No more cowards. No more snakes. Jacksonville deserved better. We all do. — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) August 26, 2018

The NRA has been trying to do these 3 things: eliminate gun-free zones, silencers and ccw reciprocity. Imagine the hysteria in a shooting? And gun-free zones are not free of guns. They have security and police officers guarding them WITH GUNS. — Christine Leinonen (@ChristineLeino2) August 27, 2018

Another heartbreaking day for our state and country. Orlando stands ready to provide any assistance and support that we can to Jacksonville. — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) August 26, 2018

Standing with @JSOPIO as this horrible situation unfolds. Please keep everyone affected by this tragic act of violence in your thoughts. Follow @JSOPIO for all official info. https://t.co/URMcjIvmjq — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 26, 2018

Reach out to my office. Email me. Send a message in a bottle. Morse code me. Telegram me. Get in contact with me if you’re READY to stop gun violence. I LOVE this nation and I will NOT be a bystander watching Americans being shot down and killed. #GunControlNow — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) August 27, 2018

My heart breaks for the families affected by today’s mass shooting in #Jacksonville - yet another mass shooting in Florida. This madness has to stop. Congress must come together - put people over politics - and pass commonsense gun safety laws that keep us safe. #FL07 #FlaPol — Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) August 26, 2018

My heart is breaking for Jacksonville after yet another tragic mass shooting. Orlando stands with you and we are ready to help with anything you need. pic.twitter.com/rAoLO5SUSg — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) August 26, 2018

With continued gun violence occurring in Fla, most recently in #Jacksonville, it’s important to restate our 5 Point Gun Safety Plan unveiled last year: pic.twitter.com/1xDjE4Tvk0 — US Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) August 27, 2018