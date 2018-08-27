Omaha's Bib make hardcore Florida debut at Uncle Lou's

click to enlarge Lincoln Barnes, via Lincoln Calling

Hardcore punk from Omaha, Nebraska – who knew? It seems an unlikely combo, but to those with a finger on the pulse of the dregs of society, it’s no secret that some of the gnarliest weirdo music of recent years has creepy-crawled out of the shadows of America’s heartland. While many of these acts seem only accessible in the digital world of your Youtube Recommended, in a good old-fashioned act of Making a Name for Themselves, Omaha’s Bib has leveraged any and all Bandcamp/MRR buzz into relentless U.S. and Euro touring. And it’s paid off: Last year, Bib, in all their psych-tinged, blown-out wall of sound glory, was added to brand-name hardcore label Pop Wig’s roster. In a true tribute to self-proclaimed freaks and rejects everywhere, Bib makes their Florida debut this Monday at – where else? – Uncle Lou’s.with Zig Zag, the Nightmare, Problem Pack | 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27 | Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave. | 407-898-0009 | $5