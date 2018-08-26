Bloggytown

Sunday, August 26, 2018

Early voting for primary elections ends Sunday in Orange County

Posted By on Sun, Aug 26, 2018 at 11:33 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CALI4BEACH VIA FLICKR
Today is your last chance to vote early in the primary elections in Orange County.

Early voting ends Sunday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. The last day to vote in the primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 28. So far, the Orange County Supervisor of Elections reports that 37,267 people have voted early in a little over a week.

Early voting locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Orange County Supervisor of Elections has 15 locations open throughout the county, including:

- Alafaya Library, 12000 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando
- South Creek Library, 1702 Deerfield Blvd., Orlando
- Apopka Community Center, 519 S. Central Ave., Apopka
- Southeast Library, 5575 S. Semoran Blvd., Orlando
- Chickasaw Library, 870 N. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando
- Southwest Library, 7255 Della Drive, Orlando
- Edgewater Library, 5049 Edgewater Drive, Orlando
- Washington Park Library, 5151 Raleigh St., Orlando, FL
- Hiawassee Library, 7391 W. Colonial Drive
- Water Conserv II Center, 17498 McKinney Road, Winter Garden
- Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex, 99 E. Marks St., Orlando
- West Oaks Library, 1821 E. Silver Star Road, Ocoee
- Orange County Supervisor of Elections, 119 W. Kaley St., Orlando
- Winter Park Library, 460 E. New England Ave., Winter Park
- Renaissance Senior Center, 3800 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando



Currently, wait times at early voting centers in Orange County are 15 minutes or less. You must bring an acceptable form of photo and signature identification – if you are unable to provide one, you will be issued a provisional ballot. Acceptable forms of ID include a Florida driver's license or ID card; U.S. passport; debit or credit card; military or student ID; retirement center identification; neighborhood association identification; public assistance identification; Florida gun license; or government employee ID.

If you haven't sent in your vote-by-mail ballot, you can also turn that in Sunday at an early voting location or the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office.

