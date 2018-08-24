Friday, August 24, 2018
Wells Fargo lays off 137 Orlando branch employees
By Xander Peters
on Fri, Aug 24, 2018 at 11:32 AM
Wells Fargo announced Thursday it was laying off 638 employees in its home mortgage division nationwide – 137 of whom are based in Orlando.
"After carefully evaluation marketing conditions and consumer needs, we are reducing 137 team members to better align with current volumes," Wells Fargo Central Florida spokeswoman Gabriela Lambertus says in a statement.
The statement goes on to note that employees were given 60 days notice. The company says it's committed to retaining as many team members as possible.
According to a report from the National Association of Realtors
earlier this week, in July, U.S. home sales fell 0.7 percent.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Commerce
reported this week that new home sales are currently at a nine-month low.
