Friday, August 24, 2018

Orlando Philharmonic closes out its Star Wars series of live soundtracks with 'Return of the Jedi'

Posted By on Fri, Aug 24, 2018 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_star_wars_option_1.jpeg.jpg
In what we have to assume is the last of the Orlando Philharmonic’s series of live-soundtracked Star Wars screenings – though it would be interesting to revisit the prequels in this format – we get the final entry of the Original Trilogy. You probably already know the plot – we’re long past the point when not having seen the trilogy became less common than having seen it – but if you need a reminder, it’s the one with Jabba the Hutt and the Ewoks, cute living teddy bears who are implied to eat people. John Williams’ epic score is performed live by the Phil, giving extra oomph to everything from the 20th Century Fox fanfare to the Imperial March to the climactic space battle. Sadly, the original closing Ewok party song – “Yub-Nub” to fans – won’t make an appearance.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $49.50-$99.50

