Friday, August 24, 2018

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer endorses Gwen Graham for Florida governor

Posted By on Fri, Aug 24, 2018 at 2:32 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer plans to endorse former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham Saturday morning in her bid for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

According to a news release from Graham's campaign, the two will appear tomorrow morning at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections early voting site to make the announcement.

"Here in Orlando, together we have transformed our community by creating an inclusive place, where people from all walks of life have united behind the shared goal of creating opportunities for everyone," Dyer says in the release. "Gwen Graham has spent her life bringing people together to solve problems. She has spent a tremendous amount of time here in Orlando over the last year, and she understands how the State of Florida can be a true partner to help Orlando grow into the future."

Dyer adds: "We want to make sure our Orlando community has a loud voice in selecting our next governor, and I hope people will join me tomorrow in casting an early ballot for Gwen."



Dyer, the City's Beautiful's longest-serving mayor, was elected in 2003. He chimes in among a number of other local elected officials who have endorsed Graham, including state Sens. Vic Torres and Linda Stewart, state Reps. Amy Mercado and John Cortes and former state Rep. Karen Castor Dentel.

"Orlando is a real example of what Florida can be, a place with a growing economy, shared prosperity, and a community open to a diversity of ideas," Graham says in the release. "Mayor Dyer has accomplished these goals by bringing together people from different perspectives, forcing compromise to solve problems, while at the same time never backing down from his progressive values. I am honored by his support, and eager to work with him to move Florida forward."

