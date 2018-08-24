Magical Dining Month starts Friday with more than 110 Orlando-area restaurants

click image
Visit Orlando's annual Magical Dining Month
starts Friday, Aug. 24, with more than 110 participating Orlando-area restaurants.
For $35, each restaurant features a three-course prix fixe menu, which means diners can go on a relatively affordable culinary adventure night after night.
Magical Dining Month deals run from tonight (Friday, Aug. 24) through Sunday, Sept. 30. Visit Orlando will donate $1 from every meal purchased to Best Buddies and Down Syndrome Association of Central Florida. The participating restaurants are in seven districts in the Orlando area, and the entire list can be found here
.
Some new restaurants in this iteration of Magical Dining Month include Fig’s Prime
in Altamonte Springs, Reyes Mezcaleria
in Orlando, and Wine Bar George
in the Disney Springs area.
Check out the menus from all the restaurants on the Magical Dining Month website.
