Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 24, 2018

Tip Jar

Magical Dining Month starts Friday with more than 110 Orlando-area restaurants

Posted By on Fri, Aug 24, 2018 at 3:21 PM

click image Morimoto Asia - PHOTO VIA VISIT ORLANDO
Visit Orlando's annual Magical Dining Month starts Friday, Aug. 24, with more than 110 participating Orlando-area restaurants.

For $35, each restaurant features a three-course prix fixe menu, which means diners can go on a relatively affordable culinary adventure night after night.

Magical Dining Month deals run from tonight (Friday, Aug. 24) through Sunday, Sept. 30. Visit Orlando will donate $1 from every meal purchased to Best Buddies and Down Syndrome Association of Central Florida. The participating restaurants are in seven districts in the Orlando area, and the entire list can be found here.

Some new restaurants in this iteration of Magical Dining Month include  Fig’s Prime in Altamonte Springs, Reyes Mezcaleria in Orlando, and Wine Bar George in the Disney Springs area.



Check out the menus from all the restaurants on the Magical Dining Month website.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Don't know anything about Central Florida judicial picks in the Aug. 28 primary? We're here to help Read More

  2. Bites and Bubbles on Mills Avenue just added lunch and brunch Read More

  3. Wells Fargo lays off 137 Orlando area employees Read More

  4. A leaked survey give us new details on Epcot's next big attraction Read More

  5. Greene offers up some green to Florida Democrats if he wins gubernatorial primary Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation