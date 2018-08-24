The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 24, 2018

The Gist

Gods & Monsters gets into the Halloween spirit two months early this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Aug 24, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge VIA 13X STUDIOS
Just like some people start putting up lights and humming carols as soon as a cool breeze floats through town, others start picking out pumpkins and sewing new costumes for Halloween as soon as kids go back to school. Gods & Monsters hosts a party for those people this weekend, sponsored by locally based custom hockey mask designers (ch-ch-ch-ah-ah-ah) 13X Studios. There’ll be themed drinks, spooky movies, raffles and cosplay, but if you go you’re banned from complaining about Christmas decorations going up early this year.

6:30 p.m. Saturday; Gods & Monsters, 5421 International Drive; free;
godmonsters.com

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Location Details Gods & Monsters
5421 International Drive
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
Books/Comics
Map
Event Details Halloween in August
@ Gods & Monsters
5421 International Drive
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m.
Price: free
Events
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free Staff Pick
    Halloween in August @ Gods & Monsters

    • Sat., Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Jeff Greene just nixed his TV ads before Florida gubernatorial primary next week Read More

  2. History in a Glass raises a toast to the fire department at the History Center Read More

  3. Don't know anything about Central Florida judicial picks in the Aug. 28 primary? We're here to help Read More

  4. Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors has reportedly closed after 64 years in business Read More

  5. The new 4 Rivers food truck opens today in Disney Springs Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation