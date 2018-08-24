Gods & Monsters gets into the Halloween spirit two months early this weekend

click to enlarge
Just like some people start putting up lights and humming carols as soon as a cool breeze floats through town, others start picking out pumpkins and sewing new costumes for Halloween as soon as kids go back to school. Gods & Monsters hosts a party for those people this weekend, sponsored by locally based custom hockey mask designers (ch-ch-ch-ah-ah-ah
) 13X Studios. There’ll be themed drinks, spooky movies, raffles and cosplay, but if you go you’re banned from complaining about Christmas decorations going up early this year.
6:30 p.m. Saturday; Gods & Monsters, 5421 International Drive; free;
godmonsters.com
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.