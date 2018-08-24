Friday, August 24, 2018
Earthdance festival in Central Florida reveals full lineup including Supervillains, DJ Icey and more
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Aug 24, 2018 at 3:31 PM
click image
-
Photo by Brentwood Photography via Earthdanceflorida.org
-
Earthdance 2017
The Earthdance
arts and music festival is set to return for its 10th year to Central Florida this September and has unveiled a stacked weekend
of dance music across genres.
This year's lineup includes: Supervillains, DJ Icey, Kimball Collins, Mayapuris Kirtan Band, Laser Assassins, Uncle John's Band, TL Jentgens, Magic Mike, Brett Bass & Melted Plectrum, the Didges Christ Superdrum Experience.
The Earthdance Festival takes place
on the weekend of Sept. 21-23 at the Triple Canopy Ranch in Lake Wales. Tickets can be purchased
here.
