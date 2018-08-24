The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 24, 2018

The Heard

Earthdance festival in Central Florida reveals full lineup including Supervillains, DJ Icey and more

Posted By on Fri, Aug 24, 2018 at 3:31 PM

click image Earthdance 2017 - PHOTO BY BRENTWOOD PHOTOGRAPHY VIA EARTHDANCEFLORIDA.ORG
  • Photo by Brentwood Photography via Earthdanceflorida.org
  • Earthdance 2017
The Earthdance arts and music festival is set to return for its 10th year to Central Florida this September and has unveiled a stacked weekend of dance music across genres.

This year's lineup includes: Supervillains, DJ Icey, Kimball Collins, Mayapuris Kirtan Band, Laser Assassins, Uncle John's Band, TL Jentgens, Magic Mike, Brett Bass & Melted Plectrum, the Didges Christ Superdrum Experience.

The Earthdance Festival takes place on the weekend of Sept. 21-23 at the Triple Canopy Ranch in Lake Wales. Tickets can be purchased here.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Don't know anything about Central Florida judicial picks in the Aug. 28 primary? We're here to help Read More

  2. Bites and Bubbles on Mills Avenue just added lunch and brunch Read More

  3. Wells Fargo lays off 137 Orlando area employees Read More

  4. A leaked survey give us new details on Epcot's next big attraction Read More

  5. Greene offers up some green to Florida Democrats if he wins gubernatorial primary Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation