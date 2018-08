Earthdance festival in Central Florida reveals full lineup including Supervillains, DJ Icey and more

click image Photo by Brentwood Photography via Earthdanceflorida.org

Earthdance 2017

The Earthdance arts and music festival is set to return for its 10th year to Central Florida this September and has unveiled a stacked weekend of dance music across genres.This year's lineup includes: Supervillains, DJ Icey, Kimball Collins, Mayapuris Kirtan Band, Laser Assassins, Uncle John's Band, TL Jentgens, Magic Mike, Brett Bass & Melted Plectrum, the Didges Christ Superdrum Experience. The Earthdance Festival takes place on the weekend of Sept. 21-23 at the Triple Canopy Ranch in Lake Wales. Tickets can be purchased here.