Friday, August 24, 2018

Disney will sell early morning entrance to Toy Story Land starting September

Starting next month, Disney World will sell early-morning entrance tickets to the Hollywood Studios theme park for access to Toy Story Land.

The "Early Morning Magic" experience will allow guests inside Toy Story Land on select Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. before the park opens to the general public at 9 a.m. Guests can ride the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster ride, as well as Alien Swirling Saucers and Toy Story Mania. They'll also have exclusive access to character greetings with Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear.

The program will be available Sept. 17, according to a news release from Disney. Tickets, which can be purchased online, are $79 plus tax for adults and children over 10, and $69 for kids ages 3 to 9. A valid theme park admission is also required.

The Early Morning Magic event also includes a continental buffet breakfast offering yogurt, fruit, pastries, cereal and your choice of a main dish, which includes avocado toast or fried chicken and cronut with maple glaze.



