Friday, August 24, 2018
Americana icon Jim Lauderdale announces Orlando show in October
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Aug 24, 2018 at 5:12 PM
click image
-
Photo via Jim Lauderdale/Facebook
American legend Jim Lauderdale
has announced an intimate outdoor Orlando show set for this autumn, as part of a round of touring behind not just one, but two new albums.
Lauderdale recently released both new record Time Flies
and Jim Lauderdale and Roland White,
an early album that has been "sitting in the vaults for 40 years."
Jim Lauderdale will hold court at the Veranda Live in Thornton Park on Oct. 10. Show time and ticketing information TBA.
Tags: Jim Lauderdale Folk, Country, Tour, Show, Music, Concert, Image