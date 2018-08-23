It's gator versus pig at the Ravenous Pig's end-of-summer Saturday roast

click to enlarge
For the end of summer, the Ravenous Pig/Swine & Sons family hosts a collaborative roast with guest chef Kenny Gilbert, a former Top Chef
contestant who’s opened three restaurants in the Jacksonville area. Gilbert plans to smoke gator ribs for the event, while chefs Rhys Gawlak and Nick Sierputowski contribute a roast pig, grouper tacos and wagyu beef ribs. And brewer Larry Foor debuts his new Pineapple Express wheat beer, brewed with pineapple (duh), sea salt and coriander. All items are a la carte, but they are expected to sell out, so swing by early.
11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; The Ravenous Pig, 565 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.; $12-$24 per item; theravenouspig.com
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.