Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 23, 2018

Tip Jar

It's gator versus pig at the Ravenous Pig's end-of-summer Saturday roast

Posted By on Thu, Aug 23, 2018 at 2:21 PM

click to enlarge Chef Kenny Gilbert
  • Chef Kenny Gilbert
For the end of summer, the Ravenous Pig/Swine & Sons family hosts a collaborative roast with guest chef Kenny Gilbert, a former Top Chef contestant who’s opened three restaurants in the Jacksonville area. Gilbert plans to smoke gator ribs for the event, while chefs Rhys Gawlak and Nick Sierputowski contribute a roast pig, grouper tacos and wagyu beef ribs. And brewer Larry Foor debuts his new Pineapple Express wheat beer, brewed with pineapple (duh), sea salt and coriander. All items are a la carte, but they are expected to sell out, so swing by early.

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; The Ravenous Pig, 565 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.; $12-$24 per item; theravenouspig.com

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Pig vs. Gator
@ The Ravenous Pig
565 W. Fairbanks Ave.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
When: Sat., Aug. 25, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Price: $12-$24
Events
Map
Location Details The Ravenous Pig
565 W. Fairbanks Ave.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
407-628-2333
Bar/Pub, Brewpub and Modern American
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Pig vs. Gator @ The Ravenous Pig

    • Sat., Aug. 25, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. $12-$24

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Don't know anything about Central Florida judicial picks in the Aug. 28 primary? We're here to help Read More

  2. After closing for more than a year, SeaWorld Orlando prepares to reopen their exclusive Pass Member Lounge Read More

  3. Orchard Supply Hardware stores in Orlando will close by February Read More

  4. Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors has reportedly closed after 64 years in business Read More

  5. Bem Bom will finally open tonight in Audubon Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation