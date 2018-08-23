The Gist

Thursday, August 23, 2018

Mennello's latest 'Our Orlando' exhibit highlights four emerging Orlando artists

Posted By on Thu, Aug 23, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge "Guerrilla Hen" - SARAH M. BENDER
  • Sarah M. Bender
  • "Guerrilla Hen"
The Mennello’s second iteration of its Our Orlando group show brings together another four rising art stars: Sarah M. Bender, Peterson Guerrier, Boy Kong and Kelly Joy Ladd. While Boy Kong and Guerrier are perhaps the best-known of the bunch, it’s the women in the show who may be a revelation to local eyes. Bender says her quietly surreal oil paintings “tend to be autobiographical” (based on the visual evidence, she must be fun to hang out with), while Ladd’s polychrome cut-paper works, which we’ve watched develop over the past few years, revel in texture and materiality.

Opens 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24 | through Oct. 7 | Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St. | 407-246-4278 | mennellomuseum.org | $10

