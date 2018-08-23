Jeff Greene just nixed his TV ads before Florida gubernatorial primary next week

click to enlarge

With just five days until the Florida primary, Palm Beach billionaire and real estate investor Jeff Greene has taken down his gubernatorial campaign's TV commercials.On Wednesday, Greene told thethat the ads were supposed to run through Monday. Earlier today, though, campaign spokeswoman Claire VanSusteren confirmed to thethat Greene had pulled the ads ahead of schedule.So does that mean Greene is slowly but surely bowing out the race?It would make sense given his recent slip in the polls. VanSusteren, however, reportedly denied that was the case."We've gotten our message out big with TV ad buys at a time when audiences were paying attention – and we've stayed in touch with voters and supporters. The last week of the campaign, the airwaves are flooded with political ads and no one is paying active attention," VanSusteren told the. "Jeff Greene has shifted his focus to the ground game and get out the vote efforts in communities across Florida."Wait, what? It's literally the week before the primaries and now they're angling for a grassroots-heavy approach?It feels as politically clumsy as it looks, especially considering how Greene has plugged $29 million of his own money into the race – and it's a move that's become almost predictable for the sloppy Greene campaign.So as a grand finale, why not cap it off with one more avoidable misstep?