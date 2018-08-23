Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 23, 2018

Bloggytown

Jeff Greene just nixed his TV ads before Florida gubernatorial primary next week

Posted By on Thu, Aug 23, 2018 at 10:38 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-06-19_at_12.08.44_pm.png

With just five days until the Florida primary, Palm Beach billionaire and real estate investor Jeff Greene has taken down his gubernatorial campaign's TV commercials. 

On Wednesday, Greene told the Tampa Bay Times that the ads were supposed to run through Monday. Earlier today, though, campaign spokeswoman Claire VanSusteren confirmed to the Times that Greene had pulled the ads ahead of schedule.

So does that mean Greene is slowly but surely bowing out the race?

It would make sense given his recent slip in the polls. VanSusteren, however, reportedly denied that was the case.



"We've gotten our message out big with TV ad buys at a time when audiences were paying attention – and we've stayed in touch with voters and supporters. The last week of the campaign, the airwaves are flooded with political ads and no one is paying active attention," VanSusteren told the Times. "Jeff Greene has shifted his focus to the ground game and get out the vote efforts in communities across Florida."

Wait, what? It's literally the week before the primaries and now they're angling for a grassroots-heavy approach?

It feels as politically clumsy as it looks, especially considering how Greene has plugged $29 million of his own money into the race – and it's a move that's become almost predictable for the sloppy Greene campaign. 

So as a grand finale, why not cap it off with one more avoidable misstep?

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Don't know anything about Central Florida judicial picks in the Aug. 28 primary? We're here to help Read More

  2. Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors has reportedly closed after 64 years in business Read More

  3. Is Florida having a blue wave? Red tide? Election answers could be in the numbers Read More

  4. Judge orders Florida prison system to accommodate transgender inmate after officials initially refused Read More

  5. Bem Bom will finally open tonight in Audubon Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation