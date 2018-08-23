Tip Jar

Thursday, August 23, 2018

History in a Glass raises a toast to the fire department at the History Center

Posted By on Thu, Aug 23, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge Volunteer Hose Company, 1884 - VIA ORLANDO MEMORY
The Orange County Regional History Center’s History in a Glass nights are always such a treat. Local bartenders create cocktails based around a theme – this time, it’s “Hot, Hot, Hot!” – and while you try those cocktails, you get a little history lesson about the area – in this case, it’s all about fire, namely the 1884 fire that destroyed the downtown business district. Fittingly, you’ll even get to try bites from Mission BBQ. If no one plays that Buster Poindexter song, it’ll be a miracle.

6 p.m. Thursday; Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd.; $25; thehistorycenter.org
