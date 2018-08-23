The Heard

Thursday, August 23, 2018

The Heard

DJ BMF's annual Michael Jackson party takes place this weekend at Lil Indies

Posted By on Thu, Aug 23, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_drink_michael_jackson_thriller.jpg
Though his later life was marked by controversy and salacious allegations, it’s hard to overstate Michael Jackson’s impact on the pop landscape. Every year, in honor of Jackson’s birthday, DJ BMF pays tribute to the late singer with a night devoted to his music. With Jackson’s catalog, that means a night of dancing to some of the biggest pop hits ever made. And with Lil Indies’ cocktail menu, you’ll be convinced you can moonwalk, even though you really can’t.

10 p.m. Friday; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org

