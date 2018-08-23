Thursday, August 23, 2018
Bring Me the Horizon announce Orlando show set for next year
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Aug 23, 2018 at 2:15 PM
click image
-
Photo via Bring Me the Horizon/Facebook
English rockers Bring Me the Horizon
have announced a massive "First Love"
world tour set to kick off in November. And in good news for Orlando fans, the only Florida date is in the City Beautiful.
The band is set to release new album amo
in January of next year, just in time for the Orlando show.
Bring Me the Horizon play the CFE Arena
on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale
Friday Aug. 31.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Bring Me The Horizon, Amo, First Love, UK, Tour, Concert, Show, Music, Image