Thursday, August 23, 2018

Bring Me the Horizon announce Orlando show set for next year

Posted By on Thu, Aug 23, 2018 at 2:15 PM

English rockers Bring Me the Horizon have announced a massive "First Love" world tour set to kick off in November. And in good news for Orlando fans, the only Florida date is in the City Beautiful.

The band is set to release new album amo in January of next year, just in time for the Orlando show.

Bring Me the Horizon play the CFE Arena on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday Aug. 31.
