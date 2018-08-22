The Heard

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

The Heard

Interplanetary Acoustic Team hosts listening party for new album at Park Ave CDs

Posted By on Wed, Aug 22, 2018 at 10:50 AM

click to enlarge gal_interplanetary_11_11.jpg
The overriding mental images conjured when listening to the first album by local space-music collective Interplanetary Acoustic Team are flashback scenes from The Man Who Fell to Earth where Bowie’s Thomas Jerome Newton remembers his last moments with his alien family, lost in a wistful cosmic reverie. Apt, then, that new album 11 11 is a tribute of sorts to writer Ilyse Kusnetz, conceptualized by her widower, the multi-faceted musician Brian Turner. The twin beating heart of Interplanetary Acoustic Team is Turner (handling vocals, guitar and synthesizers) and Kusnetz, represented via recordings of her reading her poetry; they’re assisted by able hands like Jared Silvia and Benjamin Kramer. The musical focus is squarely on the new, the undiscovered frontiers. Listen to lullabies to the Singularity in the appropriate environs of Park Ave CDs.

7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23 | Park Ave CDs., 2916 Corrine Drive | 407-447-7275 | parkavecds.com | free

