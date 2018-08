Interplanetary Acoustic Team hosts listening party for new album at Park Ave CDs

click to enlarge

The overriding mental images conjured when listening to the first album by local space-music collective Interplanetary Acoustic Team are flashback scenes fromwhere Bowie’s Thomas Jerome Newton remembers his last moments with his alien family, lost in a wistful cosmic reverie. Apt, then, that new albumis a tribute of sorts to writer Ilyse Kusnetz, conceptualized by her widower, the multi-faceted musician Brian Turner. The twin beating heart of Interplanetary Acoustic Team is Turner (handling vocals, guitar and synthesizers) and Kusnetz, represented via recordings of her reading her poetry; they’re assisted by able hands like Jared Silvia and Benjamin Kramer. The musical focus is squarely on the new, the undiscovered frontiers. Listen to lullabies to the Singularity in the appropriate environs of Park Ave CDs.7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23 | Park Ave CDs., 2916 Corrine Drive | 407-447-7275 | parkavecds.com | free