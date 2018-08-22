Tip Jar

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Bem Bom will finally open tonight in Audubon Park

Posted By on Wed, Aug 22, 2018 at 1:05 PM

Popular Portuguese food truck Bem Bom will debut their long-awaited brick-and-mortar location on Corrine Drive in Audubon Park this evening.

As the name suggests, "Bem Bom on Corrine" is located at 3101 Corrine Drive and will soft-open from 5-10 p.m. tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 22) with a special takeout-only menu. The takeout menu will be available through Friday.

No word on exactly when table seating will be available.

Tonight's soft opening will also include the unveiling of their new bar space, which will feature a specialty-brewed Mexican lager called "Ánnosa," from their neighbors over at Redlight Redlight.
