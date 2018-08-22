Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Bem Bom will finally open tonight in Audubon Park
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Aug 22, 2018 at 1:05 PM
Photo via Bem Bom/Facebook
Popular Portuguese food truck Bem Bom will debut their long-awaited brick-and-mortar location on Corrine Drive in Audubon Park this evening.
As the name suggests, "Bem Bom on Corrine
" is located at 3101 Corrine Drive and will soft-open from 5-10 p.m. tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 22) with a special takeout-only menu. The takeout menu will be available through Friday.
No word on exactly when table seating will be available.
Tonight's soft opening will also include the unveiling of their new bar space, which will feature a specialty-brewed Mexican lager called "Ánnosa," from their neighbors over at Redlight Redlight.
Photo via Bem Bom/Facebook
