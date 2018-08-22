The Heard

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

34 free shows coming to Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Aug 22, 2018 at 12:14 PM

click image The David Oliver Willis Band - PHOTO VIA DAVID OLIVER WILLIS BAND/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via David Oliver Willis Band/Facebook
  • The David Oliver Willis Band
Wednesday, Aug. 22
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Cosmic Roots Collective, David Zim 8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 23
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Interplanetary Acoustic Team Listening Party 7 pm at Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive.
Thursday Night Hang: Steve Luciano Trio 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

Friday, Aug. 24
Damion Suomi 8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The David Oliver Willis Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
An Evening With Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Hadley's Hope 8 pm at Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.
Lil Michael Jackson Jam 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
We the People: A Celebration of America 7:30 pm at Northland Performing Arts Center, 530 Dog Track Road, Longwood.

Saturday, Aug. 25
Barely Retro: Neil Young Tribute 10 pm at Barley and Vine Biergarten, 2406 E. Washington St.
Bone Brothers 8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Moloko Plus 9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave
Raspberry Pie Cosplay Prom 9 pm at The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park.
Sandra Hess 8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
The Stereo Type 9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Wilted Chilis 9:30 pm at Sloppy Taco Palace, 4892 S. Kirkman Road.

Sunday, Aug. 26
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$ 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester 5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.



Monday, Aug. 27
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Blues Juniors 10 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave; free.

Tuesday, Aug. 28
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Open Mic Night: Muddy Puddle 8 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Roque Pub's Rising Stars 7 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.

