34 free shows coming to Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Aug. 22
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
-
Photo via David Oliver Willis Band/Facebook
-
The David Oliver Willis Band
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Cosmic Roots Collective, David Zim
8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Aug. 23
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Interplanetary Acoustic Team Listening Party
7 pm at Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive.
Thursday Night Hang: Steve Luciano Trio
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Friday, Aug. 24
Damion Suomi
8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The David Oliver Willis Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
An Evening With Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Hadley's Hope
8 pm at Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.
Lil Michael Jackson Jam
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
We the People: A Celebration of America
7:30 pm at Northland Performing Arts Center, 530 Dog Track Road, Longwood.
Saturday, Aug. 25
Barely Retro: Neil Young Tribute
10 pm at Barley and Vine Biergarten, 2406 E. Washington St.
Bone Brothers
8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Moloko Plus
9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave
Raspberry Pie Cosplay Prom
9 pm at The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park.
Sandra Hess
8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
The Stereo Type
9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Wilted Chilis
9:30 pm at Sloppy Taco Palace, 4892 S. Kirkman Road.
Sunday, Aug. 26
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester
5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Monday, Aug. 27
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Blues Juniors 10 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave; free.
Tuesday, Aug. 28
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez
8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Open Mic Night: Muddy Puddle
8 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Roque Pub's Rising Stars
7 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.