Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Travis Scott announces Central Florida show set for November

Posted By on Tue, Aug 21, 2018 at 1:55 PM

click image PHOTO VIA TRAVIS SCOTT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Travis Scott/Facebook
Rapper Travis Scott has announced his "Astroworld: Wish You Were Here" tour dates, and with only two Florida dates on deck, Orlando fans are going to have to travel a bit to get to the closest Central Florida date.

Scott will be bringing Astroworld to Tampa, and if his recent VMA performance is any indication, its going to be a mega-production.

Travis Scott plays the Amalie Arena with Trippie Redd, Gunna and Sheck Wess on Monday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 24.
