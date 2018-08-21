Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Travis Scott announces Central Florida show set for November
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Aug 21, 2018 at 1:55 PM
Photo via Travis Scott/Facebook
Rapper Travis Scott
has announced his "Astroworld: Wish You Were Here"
tour dates, and with only two Florida dates on deck, Orlando fans are going to have to travel a bit to get to the closest Central Florida date.
Scott will be bringing Astroworld to Tampa,
and if his recent VMA performance is any indication, its going to be a mega-production.
Travis Scott plays the Amalie Arena
with Trippie Redd, Gunna and Sheck Wess on Monday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale
Friday, Aug. 24.
