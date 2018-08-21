Bloggytown

Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Study finds Florida drivers are still ranked among the country's worst

Posted By on Tue, Aug 21, 2018 at 2:45 PM

PHOTO VIA WATTSKL/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via wattskl/Instagram
According to a new study from the financial website SmartAsset, drivers in Florida are once again ranked among the nation's worst. Go figure.

SmartAsset compiled the study by collecting data on drivers and traffic statistics throughout the U.S., basing their ranking on four factors: the percentage of drivers with insurance, the number of DUIs per driver, the average number of fatalities per miles driven and how often residents use Google to look up the implications of speeding tickets.

In 2017, SmartAsset ranked Florida as the absolute worst in the country. But with 2018 apparently came a decrease in car-related accidents statewide, with the website ranking Florida as eighth overall on the list.

However, don't count Florida out for topping certain parts of the rankings. The study found that Florida has the lowest rate of uninsured drivers in the country, coming in at 73 percent. It also found that Florida has some of the highest traffic accident-related death rates, with 1.47 deaths per 100 million miles driven.



One good takeaway, according to the study: Florida's fatality rate for drivers has fallen by a third since 1994.

See the rankings and the study's methodology here.

