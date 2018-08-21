Puerto Rican rapper Residente comes to Central Florida Fairgrounds this weekend

Atrévete-te-te,Orlando, to watch Calle 13 founder René Pérez Joglar on his debut worldwide tour as soloist Residente this weekend at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.
The 40-year-old Puerto Rican rapper, composer, and winner of four Grammys and 24 Latin Grammys will be at the Fairgrounds' Orlando Amphitheater on Sunday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $54.
After taking a hiatus from the highly successful Calle 13 group he formed with his siblings, Residente debuted his first solo album in 2017 as a self-titled piece of work that examined his DNA results. After tracing his ancestry to places like China, Russia, France, Armenia, Burkina Faso, China, France, Ghana and Niger, Residente traveled to those locations to record songs with local artists and produced a documentary. Some of his latest work includes his most recent single, "Sexo," a catchy critique on sexual politics dedicated to Sigmund Freud and Judith Butler with the chorus "Blam blam, whata bam bam/Tu pum pum, wiki wiki/Rr ra ta ta ta."
One of the boricua artist's last concerts was in Puerto Rico on May 19 and counted about 40,000 people in attendance. Residente will be performing in Orlando alongside his protégé, Puerto Rican rapper PJ Sin Suela.
