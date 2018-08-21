Chris Redd headlines UCF's Pegasus Palooza while getting ready for his sophomore 'SNL' season

click to enlarge
Chicago comedian Chris Redd made his Saturday Night Live
debut this past season at just the right time. In the wake of the 2016 election and its aftermath, the show’s ratings remain higher than they’ve been since the ’90s, and it’s rarely felt as relevant to the zeitgeist. Redd got his first major film credit alongside another SNL
star, Andy Samberg, in the gloriously dumb and unfortunately overlooked Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
as Hunter the Hungry, the underground rapper who opens for and ultimately overshadows Samberg’s Conner4Real on tour. Redd comes to CFE Arena this week as part of UCF’s semester kick-off series of events, Pegasus Palooza, along with Janelle James, who you may remember as one of the headliners of this year’s Orlando Indie Comedy Festival.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22 | CFE Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd. | 407-823-3070 | cfearena.com
| $20