Monday, August 20, 2018

Number of primary ballots cast in Florida tops 1 million

Posted By on Mon, Aug 20, 2018 at 11:33 AM

More than 1 million of the state’s 13 million registered voters have cast ballots — by mail or at early-voting locations — for the Aug. 28 primary, as early voting opened statewide on Saturday.

In numbers updated by the Florida Division of Elections on Monday, Republicans had cast 475,973 ballots — 402,881 through vote-by-mail ballots and 73,092 at early-voting locations.

Democrats had cast 423,409 ballots, of which 344,753 were sent in by mail and another 78,656 were cast at early-voting sites.

Voters registered without a political party had cast 121,279 ballots, 110,831 through the mail and 10,448 by early voting.



Another 3,422 ballots had been cast by people registered with third parties, of which 2,987 were vote-by-mail ballots.

Early voting runs through Saturday statewide and will continue Sunday in some counties.

