Park Ave CDs to host Interpol album premiere this week

New York post-punk all-stars Interpol are set to release their new albumMarauder this week and Orlando fans have a chance to hear it before anyone else.
Park Ave CDs will host an exclusive listening party of Marauder, the band's sixth album, on Wednesday, two days before the proper release of the album.
Interpol's Marauder listening party is on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. at Park Ave CDs. Entrance is free (but we challenge you to walk out without records).