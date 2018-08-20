Florida adds 3 more Zika cases, bringing total up to 62 cases in 2018

Photo by James Gathany of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Florida has had 62 reported cases of the mosquito-borne Zika virus this year, though it does not have any areas of active transmission, according to numbers posted online by the Florida Department of Health.The 62 total is as of Aug. 13 and represents an increase of three cases since the department posted July numbers.The 62 cases are all classified as “travel related” — generally meaning people were infected elsewhere and brought the virus into the state.The disease, which caused major concerns in 2016, is particularly dangerous to pregnant women because it can cause severe birth defects.Collier County has had 22 reported cases this year, the most in the state, followed by Miami-Dade County with 16 and Orange County with nine, according to the department website.