Monday, August 20, 2018

Enzian screens one of the best rock docs ever made with Scorsese & the Band's 'The Last Waltz'

Posted By on Mon, Aug 20, 2018 at 6:00 AM

Those who bother to have an opinion on topics like “the greatest concert film of all time” usually fall into one of two camps: Jonathan Demme and the Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense or Martin Scorsese and the Band’s The Last Waltz. Both films are fantastic; it’s not like this is a Beatles–Stones rivalry. But The Last Waltz has the edge in a few categories. Since it’s filmed at what was supposed to be the Band’s last concert in 1976, there are a ton of guest stars who come up for a few songs: Muddy Waters, Eric Clapton, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Dr. John, the list goes on for a while. Its release in 1978 was kind of a self-aware end-of-an-era, a last hurrah of classic rock before punk, new wave, hip-hop and MTV converged to fundamentally alter the pop landscape. Of course, there’s a late appearance from late-’70s Bob Dylan, since the Band got their start as his backing band. And Neil Young strolls onstage without checking in the mirror for stray cocaine in his nose, which led post-production techies to develop a “traveling booger matte” for the initial release. Not-fun fact: Lead songwriter Richard Manuel died in 1986 at Winter Park’s Langford Hotel – now the site of the Alfond Inn.

9:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $11

