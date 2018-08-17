Witness an unholy alliance of monster trucks, ATVs and speedbuggies at Monster Jam Triple Threat

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Feld Motor Sports
Full of torque and torture for the eardrums, the Monster Jam Triple Threat series is coming back to Orlando. The evening features crowd-favorite drivers and trucks like the infamous Gravedigger, the Monster Mutt Rottweiler, Zombie and many more, all of which will be crushing and smashing every car frame in sight. Plus, the Triple Threat series adds speedster buggies and acrobatic ATVs to the mix. So make your way to the Amway Center for an evening filled with adrenaline-powered gear-grinding – complete with flying chunks of soil for those sitting in the bottom rows as complimentary gifts.
1 & 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7900 | amwaycenter.com
| $15-$105