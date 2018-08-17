Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 17, 2018

Bloggytown

Visit Florida launches programs to assist local tourism boards dealing with red tide

Posted By on Fri, Aug 17, 2018 at 2:40 PM

click to enlarge A dead pufferfish found on the edge of Merritt Island near the Banana River lagoon during the fish kill last March. - PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
  • A dead pufferfish found on the edge of Merritt Island near the Banana River lagoon during the fish kill last March.
Visit Florida, the state's private/public tourism arm, and Gov. Rick Scott launched two programs Friday to provide aide to southwestern counties suffering from the latest red tide outbreak.

The programs, the Tourism Recovery Grant Program for Red Tide and the Red Tide Recovery Marketing Program, were implemented to help once the red tide subsides, not to combat the current crisis, according to the News Service of Florida.

The programs are aimed at Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, and are being funded by $500,000 that Gov. Rick Scott requested on Monday, as part of the $1.5 million in regional assistance.

The assistance will also include $900,000 to clean up water in Lee County and $100,000 for Mote Marine Laboratory to distribute scientists to assist in aiding animals, like manatees, dolphins and sea turtles.



The Marketing Program will set up a six-month "complimentary" marketing partnership with Visit Florida, while the Recovery Grant Program will require counties to outline how they will market themselves as part of an application for funding, per the report.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. GOP race for Florida Attorney General gets personal Read More

  2. Get rewarded with free beer for playing hooky on City Skip Day Read More

  3. Deputies identify worker killed after falling into vat of oil near Disney World Read More

  4. WPRK is finally back on the air Read More

  5. Oprah TV series builds set at high school near Universal Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation